‘Next Mission South Africa’: Tigers reach New York

T20 World Cup 2024
Sports Desk
Sun Jun 9, 2024 10:15 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 10:24 AM

Bangladesh national cricket team reached New York to play their second Group D match of the T20 World Cup against South Africa on Monday.

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team won their crucial opening game against Sri Lanka in Dallas on Saturday after overcoming from pre-tournament lackluster form. Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah Riyad wrote on his Facebook: "Moving to New York. Next Mission: South Africa." The match between Bangladesh and South Africa will start from 8.30pm Bangladesh Time. PHOTO: BCB

