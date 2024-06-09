‘Next Mission South Africa’: Tigers reach New York

Bangladesh national cricket team reached New York to play their second Group D match of the T20 World Cup against South Africa on Monday.

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team won their crucial opening game against Sri Lanka in Dallas on Saturday after overcoming from pre-tournament lackluster form. Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah Riyad wrote on his Facebook: "Moving to New York. Next Mission: South Africa." The match between Bangladesh and South Africa will start from 8.30pm Bangladesh Time. PHOTO: BCB