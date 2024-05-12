Kohli rules T20 World Cup charts

T20 World Cup 2024
India superstar Virat Kohli tops the list for the most runs in T20 World Cups, accounting for 1141 runs in five editions. He was the highest run-getter in the 2014 edition with 319 runs in six matches – the highest by any batter in a single Men's T20 World Cup.

Kohli is currently in exceptional form in the ongoing Indian Premier League, leading the run-scorers chart with 634 runs so far. If the battling stalwart maintains this rich vein of form in the upcoming tournament, he will elevate his tally to another level.

Another active player on this elite list is Kohli's teammate and India captain, Rohit. The opening batter is not very far behind Kohli, sitting in fourth spot with 963 runs. A series of explosive innings from him could propel him to a higher rank on this list.

 

