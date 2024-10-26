Cricket
Reuters
Sat Oct 26, 2024 01:46 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 01:54 AM

Cricket

No Shami, Kuldeep in India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Photos: Facebook

Seamer Mohammed Shami will not play in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy test series against Australia while spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been sidelined with a groin injury as the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced an 18-member squad on Friday.

Shami, who has not played for India since the 2023 one-day World Cup due to an ankle injury, hasn't been named in the Rohit Sharma-led squad for the five-match test series starting from Nov. 22 in Perth.

India have opted for Akash Deep as a third seamer behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj while spinner Kuldeep will miss the test series due to a chronic left groin issue.

"Kuldeep Yadav... has been referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence after the end of the ongoing test series against New Zealand for long-term resolution of his chronic left groin issue," the BCCI said in a statement.

India also announced the Twenty20 international squad for their four-match T20 series against South Africa, starting from Nov.8 in Durban.

All-rounder Ramandeep Singh, pace bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak, and left-arm seamer Yash Dayal have received their maiden T20I call-ups in the side led by captain Suryakumar Yadav.

All-rounder Riyan Parag has been left out of the squad due to a right shoulder injury while pacer Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube were also unavailable for selection owing to injuries, the BCCI said.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

India's squad for T20Is against South Africa:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

Related topic:
Mohammed ShamiBorder-Gavaskar TrophyKuldeep YadavRohit Sharma
