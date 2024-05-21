Dwayne Bravo joins Afghanistan setup ahead of T20 World Cup

Dwayne Bravo, two-time Men's T20 World Cup winner, has joined the Afghanistan team as the bowling consultant ahead of the mega event in West Indies and USA next month.

Bravo has been named as the bowling consultant by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) ahead of the Men's T20 World Cup. He will link up with the side in their preparation camp. The Afghanistan team have already reached St. Kitts and Nevis and are expected to begin a 10-day long training camp to prepare for the event.

Bravo began his international career in 2004, going on to represent the Men in Maroon till 2021. The former right-arm fast bowling all-rounder featured in 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 91 T20Is. He scored 6423 international runs and picked up 363 wickets.

The 40-year-old had a prolific career as a T20 player with the West Indies and in franchise cricket. His 625 scalps are the most in T20 format, with 78 of these wickets coming in T20Is. A part of West Indies' T20 World Cup winning squads in 2012 and 2016, Bravo was most recently seen in the role of bowling coach for the Chennai Super Kings franchise in IPL.

Dwayne Bravo takes 3-37 for West Indies against England in this Match 35 video of the ICC World Twenty20 India 2016.

Afghanistan are in Group C of the competition along with hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda. Their opening match is against Uganda in Guyana.