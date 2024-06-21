Clash of hosts with survival at stake

West Indies and USA clash in a high-stake Super Eight fixture of the T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday morning (6:30 am, Bangladesh time), in what will be the two teams' first-ever international meeting, the result of which will leave one of the co-hosts of the mega event all but eliminated.

With the two teams opening their Super Eights journey on the losing side, with the former going down against South Africa before the latter succumbing to holders England, the Kensington Oval is poised to stage a spectacle.

Although a colossal gulf of experience exists between the two teams -- since the two-time champions are up against a side that advanced from the group stages in their maiden World Cup appearance -- leading casual viewers to anticipate a one-sided affair, the on-field show may not reflect this, given how the USA have fared in the ongoing marquee event.

USA have scripted a fairytale by coming this far on the back of a monumental win over Pakistan, setting the 2009 champions on course for an early exit. Therefore, despite an 18-run defeat to South Africa, where Andries Gous' gutsy 47-ball 80 went in vain, the Aaron Jones-led side have every reason to fancy inflicting another massive upset.

West Indies, on the other hand, have done justice to their pedigree of being T20 specialists, having been one of the three teams to win all their four group-stage encounters, alongside South Africa and Australia.

The Men in Maroon came up short against England despite having totaled 180, but their bowling exploits left a lot to be desired. Their team management may consider fielding young pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who this year scripted the Windies' first Test win in Australia after 27 years.