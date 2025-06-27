Australia edge ahead on day of close calls in Barbados

Sam Konstas (L) of Australia bowled by Shamar Joseph (R) of West Indies during the 2nd day of the 1st Test match between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 26, 2025. Photo: AFP

Australia carved out an 82-run lead over West Indies on day two of the first Test in Barbados on Thursday, with the hosts frustrated by several close umpiring calls that went against them.

Australia, who were 92 for four at stumps in their second innings, continued their top-order struggles for a second consecutive day on a zippy Kensington Oval pitch that offered plenty for the pacers.

West Indies resumed on 57 for four, trailing the tourists by 123 runs after bowling Australia out for 180 in their first innings.

Two contentious umpiring calls helped Australia's bowling attack claw back control of the contest, dismissing the hosts for 190.

What began as West Indies' day threatened to unravel after lunch, when captain Roston Chase was given out lbw to Pat Cummins for 44, despite his protestations that he had inside-edged the ball onto his pads.

The Ultraedge technology offered no definitive evidence either way, sending an exasperated Chase back to the pavilion after his watchful 108-ball innings.

The morning session belonged decisively to the home side as Chase and white-ball skipper Shai Hope, returning to Test cricket after a four-year absence, navigated the Australian attack with increasing assurance in their 67-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Controversy struck again when Hope, cruising towards a half-century on 48, edged Beau Webster into Alex Carey's diving gloves.

Replays suggested the ball may have grazed the turf as the wicketkeeper completed a spectacular one-handed catch, but third umpire Adrian Holdstock ruled in Australia's favour.

"We can only ask the questions, and then it goes to the officials," Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc said. "One went against us, a couple against them. That's what we have technology for."

The twin dismissals proved to be the turning point, halting West Indies' momentum when a substantial lead seemed within grasp.

At lunch, they had looked comfortable at 135 for five, with both batsmen displaying the patience and technique to potentially build a match-defining advantage.

Instead, the Australian attack, led by Webster's probing line and Cummins' persistence, systematically dismantled the West Indies lower order to restrict the first-innings deficit to just 10 runs.

The marginal decisions added another layer of intrigue to an already absorbing Test match.

"There was a partnership there between Roston and Shai," Starc added. "They showed if you could absorb pressure, there were runs to be scored. That is a bit of a blueprint. There are runs out there, but it is not going to be easy."

Australia's second innings quickly mirrored their first-day struggles as Alzarri Joseph trapped Usman Khawaja lbw for 15, before teenage debutant Sam Konstas chopped Shamar Joseph onto his stumps for five.

Josh Inglis departed shouldering arms to Seales, while Cameron Green edged to slip off Greaves for 15, leaving Travis Head and Beau Webster to navigate through to stumps on a pitch where runs remain precious currency.

"It's an indifferent wicket," Starc said. "If you bowl the right areas for long enough, there are enough chances. There are a few bare patches, a few grassy patches, so it depends on where the ball is pitching."