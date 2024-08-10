Paris Olympics 2024
AFP, Paris
Sat Aug 10, 2024
Marathon legend Kipchoge hangs up his shoes... literally

Eliud Kipchoge
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and other athletes compete in the men's marathon of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on August 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was hoping for a dream finale to his career at the age of 39 but ended up handing over his running shoes to a fan.

The only man to run under two hours -- albeit in an unofficial race -- the Kenyan superstar decided enough was enough in Paris and stopped running around the 30-kilometre mark.

In scenes captured by an AFP reporter in the crowd, Kipchoge turned to fans and handed over his shoes, bib and socks to supporters, receiving a rapturous reception.

He then climbed wearily into a waiting van and was driven away as the crowd cheered wildly.

Kipchoge was aiming to win a historic third straight gold but was about eight minutes off the pace when he decided to throw in the towel.

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola won the gold in an Olympic record time of 2hr 06min 26sec, declaring it to be the "greatest day" of his life.

