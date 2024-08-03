Sluggish Imranur eliminated from preliminary heats

Bangladesh's fastest sprinter Imranur Rahman failed to make it through to the main heats of 10m sprint event after finishing sixth among eight participants in one of six preliminary heats today.

The 31-year-old Bangladeshi sprinter clocked 10.73 seconds to finish his race – 0.62 seconds slower than his personal best of 10.11 seconds.

The Britain-based sprinter started well out of the blocks but could not challenge the race leaders, instead kept losing ground after thr first 50 metres at the purple track at Stade de France.

Imranur eventually finished 25th among 45 competitors, with top 16 among them qualifying for the main heats.