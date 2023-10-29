We stand by the team: BCB president

After the humiliating 87-run defeat against the Netherlands on Saturday, Bangladesh's dream of qualifying for the semifinal of the ICC World Cup are all but over.

Following the Tigers fifth consecutive defeat in the flagship event, the players and the team management are being crucified by the fans and media.

However, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan backed the cricketers and said that the board will stand by the demoralised Tigers during this tough time.

"There is nothing we can do about what has happened at the moment as we still have three more games to go. There is nothing to do apart from thinking on how to do well in the remaining matches," Nazmul told the media at the team hotel in Kolkata on Sunday.

"We need to give them the courage that they can. If they don't have the belief then they will remain confused and tentative, which would effect their shot selection. We are trying to help them overcome it but they told me that they are all united and they don't have any issues among themselves. They are feeling morally down for not being able to win. They are taking it hard on themselves," he added.

According to the BCB boss, regardless of the results of the upcoming three matches he urged the players to fight back and don't get disheartened by the fan reaction.

"I told them that people will come hard at you now which is justified as the supporters have always loved them which is the reason they are hurt. People will blame the board, the coaching staff and the players which is normal. I personally feel that we are not able to bring any change at the middle of the tournament. I don't think we would be able to do something extraordinary from this situation but I strongly feel that we are capable and it is important we play good cricket.

"I told them they should fight back and we are always with them whatever they need. They assured me that they will sit among themselves and even said that they don't want anything. I felt the players were serious and I told them that people will say a lot of things during the bad times and they will praise when you do well. But even if no one is there in these bad times we will stand by the team," he added.

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in their seventh World Cup game on October 31 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.