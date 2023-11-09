Ashraful wants ‘new brain’ in selection panel

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful stated that time has come for a change of personnel in the selection panel, adding that such a position should not be held for more than two to four years.

After a disastrous show in the ongoing ICC World Cup, Ashraful feels the Tigers think tank needs revamping in order to create a difference in Bangladesh's performance for the coming days.

Since being appointed as the chief selector back in 2016, after being part of the selection committee under Faruqe Ahmed, Minhajul Abedin Nannu has remained in hot water. Ashraful raised questions over the clarity behind the selection process.

"Obviously a person has been there for over twelve years now. Once he gave an example of the Australian selectors, who also worked for a long time, but during that period Australia had won 12-13 Tests on the trot," Ashraful said while talking to media on Thursday in Pune.

"You should also take that into consideration. Three of our last ICC events did not go well, including this one where we managed to win just two games so far and are at eighth position," Ashraful, who is currently working as a sports analyst for T Sports, added.

"I think for this reason, we need to have a new brain since this is not the position to remain for a long time. This is a position where you stay for two to four years since there will be new ideas if there are new people in that position. We have changed around 10-12 coaches during the course of 23 years, so if we want something new we want people with new ideas," he reiterated.

The youngest Test centurion also said that if the board wants, he will think of taking up the role of a selector in the coming days.

"Since I have played cricket for over 26-27 years I would like to be with cricket in future as well. If such an opportunity arises [to become a selector], definitely I will think about it," he said.