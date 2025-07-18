BCB in discussion to play Afghanistan in October

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are in discussion with Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to schedule a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series in October to make up for the postponed series against India which was scheduled for August, BCB officials confirmed.

Bangladesh were slated to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is against Afghanistan in July 2024 in Greater Noida, India before a revised proposal saw the Tests omitted. Later, the revised series was postponed as BCB felt conditions at Greater Noida would not be ideal for an international series at that time of the year.

"Yes, we are in discussion with ACB regarding a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series in October. It is part of an earlier plan and we are rescheduling the series which was set to be played last year," in-charge at cricket operations Shahriar Nafees told The Daily Star.

"The two Tests will be played at some other time, we are discussing the white-ball series right now," Shahriar added.

The venue is still to be decided with Shahriar informing that ACB, as the host board, will decide on the venue.