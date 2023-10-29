Tigers resigned to fate

The Bangladesh cricket is in a coma at the moment, and the way doctors ask family members of a terminally-ill patient to pray when things go beyond their control, the fate of the Tigers are beyond their control after their humiliating 87-run defeat to the Netherlands at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

There was no explanation for the poor performance on the field to Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, who interacted with the media after the defeat.

"We are going through tough time and there is nothing to say apart from asking to pray for us.

"When the breadwinner of the family is in trouble, the remaining members of the family come forward and pray for him. We are going through similar situations and we need prayers from everyone. With the current situation we are in, there is no alternative to prayers and love from everyone," said Mahedi.

Nothing seems to be going right for the Tigers, who suffered their fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday and their faint hopes of a semifinal berth was brutally crushed by the Netherlands.

Even skipper Shakib Al Hasan had no explanation when asked what went wrong for Bangladesh in the World Cup.

"I don't have an answer to the "why" we played this way. I don't want to blame anyone. We are a better team than our performance. We were disappointing in this tournament, something that the whole dressing room would agree with," Shakib said after the defeat.

This is Bangladesh's seventh consecutive World Cup appearance and they have never been able to make it to the final four despite all the support and madness from the fans.

When asked what could be done to improve the dire situation, Shakib said, "It is a hard question to answer. You have asked the wrong person. From my point of view, we need to change a lot of things. But it is not the time to talk about these things. It is disappointing that we haven't played in the semifinals in 24 years. The way our people focus on cricket, we should have done better," he said.

Maybe someday in future the cricketers will repay the faith of their legions of die-hard fans, but until then there's nothing for the fans to do, expect for praying for the wounded Tigers.