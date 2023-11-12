Shakib, Papon, Nizamuddin sent legal notice to step down for World Cup failure

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nizamuddin Chowdhury and national team captain Shakib Al Hasan were served a legal notice today, asking them to step down from their respective posts shouldering the responsibility for failure in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Khundkar Hasan Shahriyar sent the legal notice by registered post.

In the notice, he asked the BCB high brass to sack the entire national team coaching staff, the selection committee and form a committee to probe the team's failure in the World Cup within 30 days.

Otherwise, appropriate legal action will be taken against them, the lawyer said in the legal notice.

Earlier, the Bangladesh team returned home from India in the early hours of Saturday following their disastrous campaign in the showpiece event.

The Tigers won just two out of their nine matches in the campaign and finished eighth in the competition to barely qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.