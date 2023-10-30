ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Rahmat hits fifty to lead Afghanistan chase against Sri Lanka

Rahmat Shah struck his second successive fifty of the World Cup as Afghanistan looked to chase down a target of 242 against Sri Lanka on Monday and keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah celebrates after scoring a half-century during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 30, 2023. Photo: AFP

Rahmat Shah struck his second successive fifty of the World Cup as Afghanistan looked to chase down a target of 242 against Sri Lanka on Monday and keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Rahmat, 30, came in without a run on the board after opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell for fourth-ball duck.

He responded with a 61-ball fifty to follow his 77 not out in an eight-wicket win over Pakistan last time out.

But on 62, one delivery after being dropped, he chipped a slower ball from Kasun Rajitha to mid-on, with Afghanistan now 131-3 off 28 overs.

Afghanistan are bidding for a third win of the tournament, having already thrashed defending champions England by 69 runs.

Earlier, they dismissed Sri Lanka for 241, with recalled left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi starring with 4-34 in 10 overs.

