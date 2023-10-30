Rahmat hits fifty to lead Afghanistan chase against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah celebrates after scoring a half-century during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 30, 2023. Photo: AFP

Rahmat Shah struck his second successive fifty of the World Cup as Afghanistan looked to chase down a target of 242 against Sri Lanka on Monday and keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Rahmat, 30, came in without a run on the board after opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell for fourth-ball duck.

He responded with a 61-ball fifty to follow his 77 not out in an eight-wicket win over Pakistan last time out.

But on 62, one delivery after being dropped, he chipped a slower ball from Kasun Rajitha to mid-on, with Afghanistan now 131-3 off 28 overs.

Afghanistan are bidding for a third win of the tournament, having already thrashed defending champions England by 69 runs.

Earlier, they dismissed Sri Lanka for 241, with recalled left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi starring with 4-34 in 10 overs.