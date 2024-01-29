Cricket
AFP, Kabul
Mon Jan 29, 2024 06:19 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 06:25 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Rashid to miss Afghanistan's first-ever Sri Lanka Test

AFP, Kabul
Mon Jan 29, 2024 06:19 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 06:25 PM

Ace spinner Rashid Khan will miss Afghanistan's first-ever Test against Sri Lanka next month, selectors announced Monday, as he continues to recover from a back surgery.

The 25-year-old is Afghanistan's highest Test wicket-taker -- with 34 in five matches --  and has been an integral part of the team in all formats of the game.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Selectors said Rashid was being cautiously monitored.

"Rashid Khan continues to recover from the back surgery and is set to miss the one-off Test against Sri Lanka," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.

The Test will be played in Colombo from February 2-6.

Another leg-spinning bowling all-rounder, Qais Ahmad, has been included in the squad as Rashid's replacement.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the squad, which also has Noor Ali Zadran and Naveed Zadran.

Afghanistan will also play three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20s on the tour, for which squads will be announced later.

Since being granted Test status in 2018, Afghanistan has played seven Tests, winning three and losing the other four.

"The year 2024 is packed with Test cricket for us, a sign of progression," said ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Nasir Jamal, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Naveed Zadran

Related topic:
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Chameera in line to face Afghanistan as Sri Lanka suffer fast bowling curse

Zadran stars in Afghanistan's six-wicket win in first Sri Lanka ODI

Familiar foes meet with semifinals still within reach

Sri Lanka square series with 132-run win over Afghanistan

Rahmat hits fifty to lead Afghanistan chase against Sri Lanka

|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমার সীমান্তে গোলাগুলির শব্দ, নাইক্ষ্যংছড়ির ৬ স্কুল বন্ধ

গোলাগুলিতে বাংলাদেশের ভেতরে কোনো হতাহতের খবর পাওয়া যায়নি। তবে, ওই এলাকায় আতঙ্ক বিরাজ করছে।

৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

চাল, চিনি, ভোজ্যতেল, খেজুরে শুল্ক ছাড়ের নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

২১ মিনিট আগে
push notification