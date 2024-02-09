Cricket
AFP, Kandy
Fri Feb 9, 2024 07:29 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 07:33 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to hit ODI double ton

AFP, Kandy
Fri Feb 9, 2024 07:29 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 07:33 PM
Photo: AFP

Pathum Nissanka became the first Sri Lankan to score an ODI double century, powering the hosts to an immense 381 against Afghanistan at Pallekele in their series opener on Friday.

The opener finished unbeaten on 210 to break the island nation's longstanding record of 189 by Sanath Jayasuriya against India in 2000.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It was also the joint fifth-highest individual score in ODIs.

Sri Lanka's 381-3 was also their highest at the ground and the team's fourth-highest on record.

The unstoppable Nissanka's knock included 20 fours and eight sixes from the 139 balls he faced in his first ODI since the World Cup.

Avishka Fernando was dismissed for 88 after he was caught by Ibrahim Zadran at backward point in the 27th over.

Skipper Kusal Mendis took the crease next but failed to make an impact and fell for 16.

Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed 44 off 36 deliveries in his 120-run partnership with Nissanka.

Fareed Ahmad claimed the wickets of Samarawickrama and Fernando to be the pick of the bowlers with 2-79.

Related topic:
Pathum NissankaSri Lanka vs Afghanistan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sri Lanka captain de Silva says aggression key to halt Test slide

1w ago

Rashid to miss Afghanistan's first-ever Sri Lanka Test

1w ago

Chameera in line to face Afghanistan as Sri Lanka suffer fast bowling curse

Sri Lanka square series with 132-run win over Afghanistan

Familiar foes meet with semifinals still within reach

|আন্তর্জাতিক

কোয়ালিশন ছাড়াই সরকার গঠনের আশা ইমরানের দল পিটিআইয়ের

২৫১ আসনের ফলাফলে পিটিআই সমর্থিত স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীরা ১০৬টিতে জয়লাভ করেছেন

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

কারাগারে বিএনপি নেতাদের মৃত্যু পরিকল্পিত হত্যাকাণ্ড: রিজভী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X