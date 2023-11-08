‘This is not your local tournament’: Shami bashes Raza

India pacer Mohammed Shami has criticised former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza for his comments on the Indian pace bowlers.

Cricketer turned broadcaster Raza had said on ABN News that: "The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. An inspection is required to be done on the ball. There might be an additional layer of coating for a better swing."

"Have some shame. Focus on the game and not this nonsense. Sometimes you should enjoy the success of others. This is the World Cup and not your local tournament. You were once a player, right? Wasim bhai had explained it, and yet you don't trust your own player? You are only praising yourself," Shami wrote on his Instagram story.

The Indian pace trio of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have accounted for a total of 41 wickets between them at the ongoing tournament from the eight matches India have played so far.

Pakistan's legendary pacer Wasim Akram had also criticised Raza for his comments on the matter.

"I have been reading about it for the last couple of days. I want to have the same things these guys are having… sounds like fun. Don't make fun of us in front of the world, please keep those insults to yourself."

Shami, who leads the wicket-takers' charts for India with 16 scalps from four games, also became the all-time leading wicket taker for India in World Cups, pipping Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44) having played 14 matches in the tournament.