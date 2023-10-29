ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Reuters, Lucknow
Sun Oct 29, 2023 10:01 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 12:11 AM

India win low-scoring contest to heap more misery on England

India maintained their unbeaten streak at the 2023 World Cup with a 100-run victory in a low-scoring contest against holders England, who are facing a premature exit following their fifth defeat in six group matches on Sunday.

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India win low-scoring contest to heap more misery on England

Reuters, Lucknow
Sun Oct 29, 2023 10:01 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 12:11 AM
India's Mohammed Shami (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Adil Rashid during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 29, 2023. Photo: AFP

India maintained their unbeaten streak at the 2023 World Cup with a 100-run victory in a low-scoring contest against holders England, who are facing a premature exit following their fifth defeat in six group matches on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma saved India's blushes with a captain's knock of 87 in what initially appeared a below-par total of 229-9 on a tricky surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Put into bat, the hosts slumped to 40-3 in the 12th over before Rohit forged a 91-run partnership with KL Rahul (39) to arrest their slide.

Suryakumar Yadav contributed a breezy 49 down the order and India's tailenders scored some useful runs towards the end to take them past the 225-mark.

England were reduced to 52-5 inside 16 overs in a remarkable batting capitulation and were eventually bundled out for 129 in inside 35 overs with Mohammed Shami claiming 4-22 for India.

Liam Livingstone's 27 was the top score in England's sorry-looking scorecard.

Related topic:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023India vs EnglandRohit SharmaMohammad Shami
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kohli falls for duc

Kohli falls for duck as England strike early

8h ago

Rohit hits fifty after Kohli falls for duck

11h ago

Netherlands demand 'bigger nation' status after new World Cup shock

1d ago

Chameera in line to face Afghanistan as Sri Lanka suffer fast bowling curse

2h ago
Australia have a great chance to win on their own ground against India

Semi-war: Australia vs India

|রাজনীতি

জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর, মির্জা ফখরুল কারাগারে

বিএনপির মহাসচিব মির্জা ফখরুল ইসলাম আলমগীরের জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর করে কারাগারে পাঠানোর আদেশ দিয়েছেন আদালত।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নরসিংদীর বাবুরহাটে আগুন, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ৫ ইউনিট

১২ মিনিট আগে