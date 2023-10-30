Indian pace attack best in the world: Akram

Indian Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took seven wickets between them to dismantle the English batting line-up and secure a 100-run victory for India in their World Cup encounter in Lucknow on Monday.

Shami was the most successful bowler, with figures of 4-22, while Bumrah claimed 3-32 as India defended their total of 229-9 to register their sixth straight win in the World Cup.

After the victory, Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram heaped praises on the lethal Indian pace attack, dubbing them the best in the world right now.

"Indian pacers look brilliant, they look best in the world starting from the leader of the pack Bumrah, Siraj ran in and Shami did the last nail in the coffin for England," Akram told A Sports.

India had started the match poorly, losing their first three for just 40 runs. But an 87 from captain Rohit Sharma and a timely 49 from the bat of Surya kumar Yadav took them to a competitive total and their bowlers then did the rest.

Akram also praised the Indian captain and Yadav for stepping up in their team's time of need.

"We all thought that India was lagging and England had a chance but the wicket was different from what we usually have seen in this World Cup. The pitch was difficult to bat on especially when India was batting. Rohit said in the post-match that he realised with his experience that one has to stay there longer. He led from the front, 87 off 101 balls, it was the need of the hour.

"There was only one batter who hasn't scored so far, it was Suryakumar. He got 49 runs, he played very well, very sensible."