Fakhar Zaman inspires Pakistan to stay alive

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs in rain-hit match

Pakistan beat New Zealand on DLS in a high-scoring rain-effected match in Bengaluru at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to hand their semi-final qualification chances a huge boost.

Rachin Ravindra's century inspired New Zealand to a huge first-innings total of 401/6. But a sensational partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam boosted Pakistan to 200/1 after 25.3 overs, well ahead of the required rate when the rain ended the match early.

Fakhar was the star of the show in the opening 20 overs of the innings, slamming nine sixes en-route to a century off just 63 balls.

And with Babar content to play second fiddle at the other end, Pakistan's hope grew by the over in Bengaluru. And as rain began to fall in the 22nd over, Pakistan were remarkably ahead on DLS.

A lengthy delay for rain and then a wet outfield saw the overs reduced to 41, with Pakistan's target changed to 342 as a result. And the second-wicket pair picked up where they left off after the relay, rattling along in search of their reduced target.

Pakistan were 21 runs ahead on DLS when the rain returned and became too heavy to continue, and the win moves Babar Azam's side up to eight points, level with New Zealand and right back into the qualification mix.

A brief spell of drizzle had impeded the start of the second innings but the teams eventually got on with the game after New Zealand had laid the foundation for a huge total courtesy of Ravindra's third century in eight innings at the tournament.

The young star, moved up to open as Kane Williamson returned, was brilliant once again, hitting 108 from 94 runs and adding 180 for the second wicket alongside Williamson.

Barring Mohammad Wasim, who finished with 3/60, all other Pakistan bowlers found the going tough in Bengaluru.

Ravindra went on to make 108 from 94 balls, while captain Kane Williamson (95) also helped put Pakistan on the ropes with a stirring knock after overcoming a thumb injury to return to the side.

Heavy-hitters Daryl Mitchell (29) and Mark Chapman (39) then joined forces to lift the scoring rate even more as New Zealand passed 300 for the loss of only three wickets and with more than 10 overs to spare.

The final push was provided by Glenn Phillips (41) and Mitchell Santner (26*), who ensured that the solid foundation met its late flourish.

Rising star Ravindra initially combined with fellow opener Devon Conway to compile 66/0 at the end of the Powerplay in the high-stakes clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Hasan Ali picked up his 100th ODI wicket in the next over, having Conway (35) caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan as the fast bowler made an impact after being called back into the Pakistan XI.

Williamson soon picked up the pace alongside Ravindra to guide the total past 150 without further loss at the halfway mark of the innings.

The New Zealand stalwart reached 95 from 79 balls until caught on the boundary barely centimetres from a six that would have brought up his ton.

Mark Chapman and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi were also recalled for New Zealand, with Will Young, Jimmy Neesham and the injured Matt Henry making way.

Pakistan instead turned to pace with Hasan Ali brought into the XI needing to defeat New Zealand to have any hope of reaching the knockout stages of the Cricket World Cup.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir was left out as Pakistan preferred to go with four quicks, relying on Iftikhar Ahmed as their first-choice spin option.

The 1992 World Cup champions need more than just the two points to keep their semi-final dream alive.

Pakistan also have to win convincingly enough to close in on New Zealand's superior net run rate, then follow up with another victory when they face England next Saturday.

Kyle Jamieson was left out of the New Zealand XI after taking the place of Henry in their World Cup squad, though the tall right-armer is sure to come into consideration through the remainder of the tournament.

New Zealand almost had one foot in the knockout stages when opening their World Cup with four consecutive triumphs, but three losses on the trot and injuries to key players suddenly have their campaign on a knife's edge.