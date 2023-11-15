Obviously, a used surface, says Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson commented at the toss of the first semi-final against India in Mumbai that the pitch was a used one. The pitch being used has come under controversy following reports that the BCCI has switched the pre-agreed upon pitch.

India won the toss and elected to bat and Williamson was hoping that a dew factor kick in during the evening to help his side's chase.

"We would have had a bat first as well. Obviously, a used surface and hopefully some dew in the evening. Looking forward to the challenge ahead. It should be a good game. Both teams have seen a variety of conditions and it's knockout cricket really," Williamson said at the toss.

Reports have suggested the pitch has been switched 'to a slower, lower strip' that will make life difficult for New Zealand pace attack while India's spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin will get good purchase. Ashwin however was left out of the playing eleven.

'It looks a good pitch, a little on the slower side but whatever we do, we have to do it well,' India skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Rohit led from the front with a blistering 47 in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rohit, who won the toss at his Wankhede Stadium home ground, struck four fours and four sixes in just 29 balls.

But the 36-year-old, who has scored over 500 runs in the tournament, fell in sight of fifty when he skyed a drive off a Tim Southee cutter and was well caught by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, running back at mid-off.

Rohit's exit left India 71-1 in the ninth over.