Bangladesh missed Tamim's experience in World Cup, says Shrinivas

“I would say in hindsight, Tamim’s experience at the top would have probably benefited us,” Shrinivas told The Daily Star

Tamim Iqbal
Former Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal during a press conference. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh cricket team's former performance analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran feels that the team missed the experience of Tamim Iqbal at the top of the order in their ICC World Cup campaign in India, which came to an end yesterday.

The Tigers ended their run in the tournament with seven defeats and two wins and are ranked eighth in the 10-team table with one game to go in the group-stage of the showpiece event.

In almost every game in the tournament, Bangladesh's batting underperformed on flat Indian tracks and problems for the Tigers started from the top.

Liton Das and Tanzid Hasan Tamim opened the innings in all games for Bangladesh in the tournament but barring the matches against India and Australia, where they put together 93 and 76 runs respectively, the pair failed to give the team a solid start.

Shrinivas, who is the second member of the team's support staff to announce his departure before the team's last match against Australia, feels that the team would've benefited from having an experienced batter like Tamim at the top.

"I would say in hindsight, Tamim's experience at the top would have probably benefited us considering the amount of runs he has scored in international cricket. His presence would have made a difference in the opening spot," Shrinivas told The Daily Star.

Tamim was initially supposed to lead the team in the World Cup but ended up getting axed from the World Cup squad for not being a hundred percent fit.

In his place, the Under-19 World Cup winner Tanzid was named in the squad.

Tanzid, who was thrust into the grandest stage in cricket with just five ODIs under his belt. 

The left-hander hit an eye-catching half-century against India but had an underwhelming tournament overall, making just 145 at an average of 16.11.

Tamim Iqbal
