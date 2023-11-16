ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Australia edge South Africa to set up final with India

Australia sealed their place in Sunday's final of the 50-over World Cup against India following a nervy three-wicket victory against South Africa in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Australia's Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc celebrate progressing to the final after winning the match. Photo: Reuters

Australia sealed their place in Sunday's final of the 50-over World Cup against India following a nervy three-wicket victory against South Africa in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Australia bowled out South Africa for a below-par 212 despite David Miller's defiant 101 but the chase was not as straightforward as Pat Cummins and his team would have liked.

Travis Head (62) led Australia's rollicking start before a mid-innings wobble put the five-time champions in a spot of bother.

South Africa did not let big partnerships bloom but Australia eventually reached the target with 16 balls to spare with Steve Smith (30) and Jos Inglis (28) providing useful cameos.

Earlier, Temba Bavuma's decision to bat under an overcast sky backfired and South Africa slumped to 24-4 inside 12 overs before light rain held up play.

Miller and Heinrich Klaasen (47) arrested the slide after play resumed with a 95-run partnership but Head's double strike put Australia back in charge.

Miller smashed Cummins for a six to bring up his hundred but fell in the same over trying to clear the rope again.

India beat New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday to book their place in the final in Ahmedabad.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
