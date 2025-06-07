Boland in the dark on World Test Championship Final selection

Australia quick Scott Boland has admitted he remains in the dark whether he will win a spot in the playing XI for his side's ICC World Test Championship defence against South Africa at Lord's next week.

Boland put forward his case for selection ahead of Josh Hazlewood less than a week out from the Ultimate Test. Boland was one of Australia's best bowlers when they won their first World Test Championship mace at The Oval in 2023 and has further boosted his credentials in recent times by playing a starring role in helping the team win the Border-Gavaskar series against India earlier this year.

But Boland remains in a head-to-head battle with IPL-winning pacer Hazelwood for one fast bowling spot in the Ultimate Test against the Proteas that commences on June 11 and the experienced 36-year-old revealed he has been given no communication from selectors about his spot in the XI.

"I haven't had any chats with them (selectors)," Boland said in London on Thursday.

"My goal coming into the last two months is just to get myself and my body in the position where I can put my hand up and be ready to go if it (selection) goes my way.

"I probably felt like back into the Shield season (Australian domestic red-ball competition) my knee was sort of not wearing away but wasn't going how I wanted it to go and didn't feel like I was bowling how I wanted, but now I feel like I'm in a really good spot that I can bowl how I want to bowl.

"It's pulling up really well so that's all I can do and I just want to make that decision (for selectors) as hard as possible."

The one advantage Boland does have over Hazlewood is that he managed a lengthy spell at training in Beckenham on Wednesday as the Aussies snuck in their first practice session since arriving in the United Kingdom.

Hazlewood only landed in London later that same night after he won the IPL Final with Royal Challengers Bangalore and persistent rain in the nation's capital on Thursday saw training cancelled and robbed the consistent seamer the chance for a first session with his Australian teammates.

Boland knows how good Hazlewood can be when he is at full fitness, but further pushed his own case for selection by pointing out he has collected a total of 16 wickets in his most recent two Test appearances for Australia and is coming off a 10-wicket match haul in the deciding Border-Gavaskar contest against India.

"I feel like I had a couple of really strong games (during the Border-Gavaskar series), but Josh is obviously a world-class bowler. He's one of the best bowlers in the world, coming off a really good IPL so I'm sure he'll be doing the same thing here (to push his case for selection)," Boland noted.

"Obviously we all want to play, but there's probably not room for all of us."

If Boland does win selection for Australia in the World Test Championship Final it will be the first time he has ever played at the iconic Lord's venue and the burly right-armer admitted featuring at the Home of Cricket would be extra special if he does receive the chance.

"I'd love to play at Lord's," Boland said.

"I think everyone's looking forward to getting there for training in a few days' time and then getting to the game as it's a pretty special place for cricket."