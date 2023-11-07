ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Tue Nov 7, 2023 05:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 06:32 PM

Anamul Haque replaces injured Shakib

The event technical committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Anamul Haque Bijoy as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad, said a press release from the ICC.

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Anamul Haque replaces injured Shakib

Tue Nov 7, 2023 05:30 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 06:32 PM

The event technical committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Anamul Haque Bijoy as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad, said a press release from the ICC.

Anamul Haque, who has played 45 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Shakib was ruled out due to a fracture of the index finger of his left-hand sustained during Bangladesh's match against Sri Lanka on November 6.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Shakib is returning to Bangladesh today to start rehab. Anamul, meanwhile, is expected to join the rest of the squad in Pune tomorrow.  

Related topic:
Shakib Al HasanAnamul Haque BijoyICC Cricket World Cup 2023icc odi world cup 2023Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tendulkar urges Kohli to surpass him in World Cup

Tendulkar urges Kohli to surpass him in World Cup

1d ago

Bowlers impress under pressure

19h ago

High time we celebrate Indian fast bowling: Shoaib Akhtar

1d ago
Ravindra roars as New Zealand post 401-6 against Pakistan

Ravindra roars as New Zealand post 401-6 against Pakistan

3d ago

Bangladesh end six-match losing streak with Sri Lanka win

1d ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘মা, আমি আসতেছি’ দুর্ঘটনায় ৪ সন্তানসহ নিহত রিতার শেষ কথা

আজ সকাল সাড়ে ১১টার দিকে হাটহাজারীর চারিয়া এলাকায় চট্টগ্রাম খাগড়াছড়ি মহাসড়কে বাস ও সিএনজিচালিত অটোরিকশার মুখোমুখি সংঘর্ষ ঘটে। এতে চার সন্তানসহ রিতা দাশ এবং আরও দুই সহযাত্রী নিহত হন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

ব্রাহ্মণবাড়িয়া-২ ও লক্ষ্মীপুর-৩ উপনির্বাচনের ফল স্থগিত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে