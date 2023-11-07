Anamul Haque replaces injured Shakib

The event technical committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Anamul Haque Bijoy as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad, said a press release from the ICC.

Anamul Haque, who has played 45 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Shakib was ruled out due to a fracture of the index finger of his left-hand sustained during Bangladesh's match against Sri Lanka on November 6.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Shakib is returning to Bangladesh today to start rehab. Anamul, meanwhile, is expected to join the rest of the squad in Pune tomorrow.