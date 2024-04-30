Abahani seal DPL title with win against Sheikh Jamal

Abahani batters Anamul Haque Bijoy and Afif Hossain scored half-centuries to guide their side to a four-wicket win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at the BKSP Ground-4 on Tuesday.

The win meant defending champions Abahani guaranteed their 23rd title win with two matches in hand. They extended their winning streak to 14 matches and took their points tally to 28 points.

Anamul scored an 80-ball 67 featuring four boundaries and two maximums while Afif put away two sixes and eight fours for his 88-ball 83 to set up a foundation for the Sky Blues before captain Mosaddek Hossain steered his side to victory with an unbeaten 54-ball 53. He finished proceedings with a six, his fourth in the innings, as Abahani chased down Sheikh Jamal's 268-run target with one ball remaining.

Earlier, Ziaur Rahman's 58-ball 85-run carnage helped Sheikh Jamal to 267 for nine after they lost half their side for 110 in the 26th over. Opener Shykat Ali scored a 66-ball 41 before star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan put away three sixes and two fours for a 56-ball 49. Skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan smashed five fours in his 64-ball 41 but it was Ziaur's muscle work that propelled Sheik Jamal to a fighting total.