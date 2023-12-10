Anamul wants to erase memories of 2015 in New Zealand

Bangladesh batter Anamul Haque Bijoy said if he gets a chance he would want to do something good in New Zealand so that he can erase a sad past memory.

The 30-year-old batter, who has been in and out of the side in recent times, told this to reporters as the first contingent of the Bangladesh team left for New Zealand in the early hours of Sunday.

The top-order batter was the top run-getter in the 2012 Under-19 World Cup in Australia in 2012 with 365 runs. It didn't take him long to get into the senior side and he made a promising start to his career in white-ball cricket, scoring three centuries within his first 30 ODIs.

However, Anamul suffered a serious shoulder injury during a match of the 2015 World Cup against Scotland in Nelson, New Zealand, following which he never quite found the form in international cricket.

Although Anamul has been prolific in domestic cricket over the last few years, he never managed to cement a place in the national team despite getting enough opportunities.

With Bangladesh team missing a number of key players for the white-ball tour of New Zealand, Anamul got another call-up to the side, and he wants to do well in the land where he suffered his most debilitating injury.

"I will try to play well if I get an opportunity. I'm with the team and it will be good if I get to play," Anamul told reporters as a 14-member contingent boarded the flight for New Zealand.

"I suffered an injury in New Zealand in 2015. So this time I will try to return from there with a good memory," the attacking top-order batter added.

Another contingent of players, who were part of the recent Test series against New Zealand at home, will depart tomorrow.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand, with the ODIs starting on December 17.