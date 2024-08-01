Cricket
Sports Reporter
Thu Aug 1, 2024 12:29 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 12:39 AM

Cricket

Hridoy and Bijoy to lead Bangladesh A in Pakistan

Sports Reporter
Thu Aug 1, 2024 12:29 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 12:39 AM
Bangladesh cricketers Towhid Hridoy (L) and Anamul Haque Bijoy. Photo: Facebook

Opener-keeper Anamul Haque Bijoy is set to lead Bangladesh A in their upcoming two-match four-day series against Pakistan A, while batter Towhid Hridoy has been named skipper for the three-match one-day series.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the development through a press release on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the board named separate squads for the four-day and one-day series without naming the skippers.

Bijoy, who appeared in five Tests for Bangladesh, with the last one in 2022, has a good first-class record, averaging 44.18.

Meanwhile, Hridoy has been a regular in the Bangladesh white-ball setup since he debuted in March 2023. The 23-year-old has scored 3024 runs in List A matches, with a healthy average of 48.

Bangladesh A will fly to Pakistan on August 6.

The tour will start with the four-day series, with the first game taking place from August 10-13. The second four-day match will be held from August 17-20.

The four-day series will be followed by a three one-dayers, scheduled for August 23, 25, and 27 in Islamabad.

Related topic:
bangladesh cricketTowhid HridoyAnamul Haque Bijoy
push notification