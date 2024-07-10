EURO 2024
AFP, Munich
Wed Jul 10, 2024 01:56 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 02:00 AM

Yamal becomes youngest European Championship goalscorer

PHOTO: REUTERS

Spain's Lamine Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in men's European Championship history at the age of 16 years and 362 days in Tuesday's semi-final against France in Munich.

The Barcelona winger curled in a sensational shot from 25 metres to break the previous record for youngest scorer set by Switzerland's Johan Vonlanthen, who was 18 years and 141 days old when he scored at Euro 2004.

Yamal had already set the record as the youngest player to feature in the tournament when he was selected to start Spain's opening group game against Croatia.

He beat Polish international Kacper Kozlowski, who played at Euro 2020 at 17 years and 246 days old.

Norway's Isabell Herlovsen holds the record for the youngest women's goalscorer. She was 16 years and 351 days old when she struck at Euro 2005.

