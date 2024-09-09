Ruiz double helps 10-man Spain thump Switzerland 4-1

Spain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates with Joselu after scoring their second goal against Switzerland. PHOTO: REUTERS

Spain grabbed their first win since lifting the Euro 2024 title by comprehensively beating Switzerland 4-1 in the Nations League in Geneva on Sunday, despite going down to 10 men.

Joselu scored a fourth-minute header and Fabian Ruiz struck Spain's second in the 13th, before defender Robin Le Normand was sent off seven minutes later.

Zeki Amdouni pulled one back for Switzerland in the 41st minute to give the hosts hope.

However, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ruiz struck again in the 77th minute before substitute Ferran Torres delivered the coup de grace three minutes later.

"This team managed to win a historic match," Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said afterwards.

"I am very proud of my players. The players are proud to represent our country. They are young players with a lot of qualities, with a lot of values and it helps us to improve and evolve."

"I am very happy for all the players, especially Joselu. I am very fond of him.

"He is a player that I appreciate a lot. He always works very hard to help the team to improve. He had a great match and he did what we asked him to do with 11 players and with 10."

Former Newcastle and Alaves striker Joselu, now playing at Al-Gharafa in Qatar, was impressed with the way Spain handled the match.

"Today's game shows the level we are at," he told reporters.

"We played a great game against a great team.

"The team showed their determination, showed their skill and in the end we got a very good result, very well deserved. We are proud of our work today."

The rain-soaked match was a sell-out played before 26,265 fans at the Stade de Geneve, where the pitch remains in poor condition. The grass has been plagued by fungus, the holes covered with green paint.

Denmark lead the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League A Group 4 with six points after beating Serbia 2-0 in Copenhagen earlier Sunday.

- Quick-fire start -

In their first match since beating England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final in July, Spain opened their Nations League title defence on Thursday with a frustrating goalless draw against Serbia in Belgrade.

Meanwhile, Switzerland had a disastrous night in Copenhagen, losing 2-0 to Denmark, with both captain Granit Xhaka and defender Nico Elvedi sent off.

Xhaka has a record 131 caps for his country and Switzerland manager Murat Yakin said the team missed the midfielder's influence and experience against Spain.

"We really started being courageous and aggressive -- and we were punished for that," he said.

"We came back into the game, created chances, hit the bar. There should have been a penalty and then we risked everything in the last 20 minutes and we did not have luck on our side in the decisive moments of the game."

Joselu got Spain off to a flying start, heading in Lamine Yamal's cross at the far post.

Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a diving stop but after a VAR check, the ball was deemed to have crossed the line.

Spain doubled their lead in the 13th minute.

Yamal sent Nico Williams bursting through and though his shot was saved by Kobel, Ruiz blasted in the rebound.

Spain's last man Le Normand was sent off in the 20th minute for bundling over Breel Embolo outside the box. Amdouni rattled the crossbar with the free kick.

- Swiss caught out -

Switzerland struck shortly before the break. A corner from livewire Ruben Vargas was flicked on by Embolo, and Benfica striker Amdouni swept the ball in to set the Swiss fans rattling their cowbells in delight.

Spain kept the hosts at bay for most of the second half before putting the result beyond doubt.

Striker Torres, on for Barcelona team-mate Yamal, crossed from the byline for Ruiz who tapped in past the flat-footed Kobel.

Torres then surged through the middle on the breakaway before passing the ball beyond Kobel.