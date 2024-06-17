Neuer to consider future after Euro 2024

Germany's goalkeeper #01 Manuel Neuer reacts to their fifth goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 14, 2024. Photo: AFP

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said on Monday he will make a call on his future after Euro 2024, the 2014 World Cup winner's eighth major tournament.

The 38-year-old said he "could not yet reveal" whether this would be his last dance in Germany colours, adding "I'll turn my mind to it after the tournament."

Neuer returned to action for Bayern Munich in October after almost a year out of the game with a broken leg, during which he lost the Germany captaincy to Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan.

Neuer returned and was restored as Germany's No.1 by coach Julian Nagelsmann, despite a series of errors at club and international level in the lead-up to the hosts' Euro 2024 opener against Scotland.

The veteran made errors in Germany's pre-tournament friendlies against Ukraine and Greece and also committed a cardinal error for Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid in May.

While Neuer's status alongside Germany greats like Oliver Kahn and Sepp Maier is secure, the errors led to growing calls to replace him -- particularly with Barcelona's Marc-Andre Ter Stegen waiting in the wings.

Just days out from the tournament opener against Scotland, a survey of 80,000 readers of German tabloid Bild found 72 percent wanted Ter Stegen to take over from Neuer.

"I didn't read anything about it," Neuer said, adding "the focus for me was on the first game against Scotland and the upcoming matches."

Neuer was not tested in the 5-1 win over Scotland on Friday, where Germany's only goal conceded came off the head of Antonio Rudiger.

"I've actually always done it in such a way that I go into the analysis with those responsible here and we discuss everything, look at the pictures and then evaluate everything.

"That's why I haven't given much thought to this debate. Of course, the relationship of trust between our team and the players is important."