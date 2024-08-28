Germany hikes blocked account amount for international students

The Embassy of Germany in Dhaka, earlier today, announced that it will be increasing the blocked account amount for student visa applicants to €11,904. A prerequisite for obtaining a visa to study in Germany is to secure a specific amount of money. This shows the German authorities that you have sufficient finances to support yourself in their country and allows them to grant you the visa. The specified sum should be deposited into a bank account known as a "blocked account".

Since January 2023, the amount required to be deposited into the blocked account while applying for a German student visa was €11,208, which translated to €934 per month. However, the country was expecting to raise this amount to €11,904 – around €992 a month – from September. That's an increase of €696 per year.

What is a German blocked account?

A blocked account (Sperrkonto) is a special bank account required by German authorities for student visa and job-seeker visa applicants. A blocked account acts as evidence during your visa application process showing that you have adequate financial resources. The blocked account must have sufficient credit to cover the costs arising for the duration of your planned stay in Germany unless other proof of financial support is presented in the visa procedure.