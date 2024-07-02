This is my last Euro: Ronaldo

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed to the media that the ongoing Euro Championship will be his last appearance at the event after the win over Belgium in the Round of 16 match against Belgium on penalties yesterday.

"It's certainly my last Euro," said the 39-year-old, who is competing at his sixth Euro and 11th major international tournament overall, said after the match in Frankfurt.

"But I'm not moved by that, I'm moved by everything that football entails. The enthusiasm I have for the game, the excitement of seeing my fans, and my family, the affection that people have for me.

"It's not because I'm leaving football, because if I do, what else is there for me to do or win? It's not going to come down to one more point or one less point. Making people happy is what motivates me the most," he added.

Ronaldo, who broke down during the match after failing to convert a penalty in extra time, made up for it in the penalty shootout by converting from the spot while the Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa made three saves to take the team to the quarterfinals.

After the win, Ronaldo explained the reason behind his emotional reaction after missing the penalty.

"Initial sadness and joy at the end, that's what football gives you. These are inexplicable moments. I had the chance to put the national team ahead and I didn't manage it. [Jan] Oblak made a good save. I had to review the penalty, I don't know if I shot well or badly, but during the year I didn't miss a single time and when I needed it most, Oblak saved it.

"The most important thing is to enjoy qualifying, the team did an extraordinary job, we fought until the end and if you analyse the match well, Portugal deserved it because they had more chances."