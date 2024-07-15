Messi-blessed Yamal breaks Pele’s record

Spain's rising star Lamine Yamal has made a habit of breaking records almost every time he steps onto the field. Yesterday, for example, he broke a 66-year-old record of the Brazilian great Pele when he stepped onto the pitch for Spain in the final of the Euro 2024 against England, which they won to bag a record fourth title for La Rojas.

Yamal started for Spain in the final a day after celebrating his 17th birthday and became the youngest player ever to play in a major international final, breaking a record Pele had set way back in the 1958 World Cup final.

Although Yamal didn't find the back of the net in the match, he made the assist in Spain's opening goal which came from Nico Williams and more than played his part in the Spanish team's undefeated run in the tournament.

Yamal, who was named the tournament's best young player, had earlier become the youngest player ever to start in a European Championship match when he played against Croatia in his team's opening game.

The Barcelona player then became the youngest ever scorer in the competition's history when he struck in the semifinal win against France.

Lionel Messi and a four-month-old Lamine Yamal. Photo: X

While the world was in awe of his exploits in the Euro, Yamal's father shared a photo of him and Lionel Messi taken in 2007 on social media, which prompted many football romantics to draw comparisons between the two players, claiming that was the moment when Messi had transferred some of his magic to the four-month-old Yamal.