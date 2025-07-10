Four games, eight goals: Messi rewrites MLS scoring records

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the first half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. PHOTO: REUTERS

Lionel Messi scored twice in the first half of Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Wednesday, continuing a run of form unprecedented in Major League Soccer.

The 38-year-old Argentine star has scored two goals in each of his last four MLS games to become the first MLS player to score multiple goals in four straight games.

He launched the streak in late May with two goals in a 4-2 win over Montreal, followed by two in a 5-1 victory over Columbus.

Miami then paused their MLS campaign to compete in the Club World Cup -- where Messi scored one goal in four matches and Miami were eliminated in the round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain.

Javier Mascherano's team returned to MLS action on Saturday with a 4-1 victory at Montreal -- also fueled by a brace from eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

In all Messi has 14 goals in 15 MLS games, putting him two behind leading scorer Sam Surridge, who has appeared in six more games for Nashville than Messi has played this season.

"Obviously, Leo is a special player," Mascherano said. "For me he's the best player that has played this sport in history. It's unbelievable how he continues doing things that maybe many years ago we thought that we cannot see at this moment."

Messi put Miami up 1-0 in the 27th minute at Gillette Stadium, taking advantage of a Revolution miscue and firing a left-footed shot from the heart of the area.

The Argentinian star doubled the score 11 minutes later, charging onto a long through ball from Sergio Busquets and curling a left-footed shot beyond the reach of Slovenian goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.

"They have played for many years so just when they see each other they connect and they know what they think," Mascherano said of the Busquets-Messi connection. "In the second goal, Busquets understands when and where Leo wants the ball. It's fantastic for us."

Veteran goalkeeper Oscar Ustari also starred for Miami, coming up with six saves before Spaniard Carles Gil managed to put one by him, picking off Tadeo Allende in the 79th minute and rifling in a shot from outside the box.

With the victory Miami climbed from sixth to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. On 35 points, they are seven points behind leaders FC Cincinnati but with three fewer matches played after their Club World Cup break.

Their jam-packed July schedule continues on Saturday against Nashville, one of three matches in the next 10 days.

Mascherano said New England's late goal meant he couldn't afford to take Messi out.

"We know that at some point we have to find the moment to rest him," he said.