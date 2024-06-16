Dalic apologises to Croatia fans

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic during the World Cup final against France. Photo: Reuters

Zlatko Dalic was left to apologise for Croatia's woeful Euro 2024 showing on Saturday against Spain.

Spain opened a European Championship tournament with a victory by 3+ goals for just a second time, following their 4-1 win against Russia on MD1 at Euro 2008, after a 3-0 triumph against Croatia.

Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal were all on target in a dominant first half, while Bruno Petkovic had a late goal ruled out after his penalty was saved and Ivan Perisic encroached to setup the striker's rebounded finish.

The defeat marked Croatia's joint-heaviest ever defeat at a major international tournament (Euros/World Cup), following 3-0 losses against Portugal at Euro 1996 and Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

Dalic could only offer his apologies to the travelling Croatia fans after an underwhelming Group B showing in Berlin.

"It was a great atmosphere," the 57-year-old Dalic, who led Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final and semi-finals of the same tournament four years later.

"I apologise for this bad show today. We were not aggressive enough.

"I hope this was just a bad day."