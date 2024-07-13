Yamal hopes to play ‘Finalissima’ against Messi’s Argentina

Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal hopes for his side to win the Euro 2024 final against England in Berlin and Lionel Messi's Argentina triumph against Colombia in the Copa America final just hours later in Florida on Monday so that the duo can have a go at each other in the "Finalissima".

The 'Finalissima' is a one-off game arranged by CONMEBOL and UEFA, pitting the reigning Copa America winners against the reigning Euro winners. The competition, previously known as European/South American Nations Cup, was held twice in 1985 and 1993 before being discontinued. It was relaunched in 2022 in which Argentina beat European champions Italy 3-0.

Speaking to RAC1, the leading radio in Catalunya, Yamal said he would like to face Messi, former player and a legend of the Spanish starlet's current club Barcelona, in the upcoming 'Finalissima'.

"I hope Messi wins the Copa América and I win the Euros, so I can play against him in the Finalissima," Yamal said.

Yamal has been a standout performer for Luis de La Fuente's Spanish side, who dispelled title-holders Italy, hosts Germany, and pre-tournament favourites France on their way to Euro 2024 final.

It was Yamal's spectacular curler from outside the box that helped Spain level France in their eventual 2-1 win over Kylian Mbappe's side in the semifinal. Aged 16 years and 362 days, Yamal also became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Euros in the process.

The Messi-led Argentina have also had a rather smooth sailing into the Copa America 2024 final. The only time Argentina looked a bit shaky was during the semifinal against Ecuador but the defending champions got over the line on penalties despite Messi missing the first kick from the spot.

Should a meeting of Yamal and Messi materialises in the 'Finalissima', it will definitely be a moment to cherish for fans -- Barcelona fans in particular -- especially since photographs on social media of a 20-year-old Messi cradling and bathing a six-month-old Yamal went viral recently.

Shared by Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, on Instagram with a caption reading, "The beginning of two legends", the photos were taken by Joan Monfort, a freelance photographer who shot a series of images of various Barca players posing with children and their families as part of a charity calendar organised by Catalan newspaper Diario Sport in conjunction with UNICEF.