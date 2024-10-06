Brazil, Argentina meet in final tonight

Argentina and Brazil won their 2024 Futsal World Cup semifinal matches and will face off in the tournament's final on October 6. The highly-anticipated match will kick off in Tashkent at 9:00pm Bangladesh time.

La Albiceleste beat France 3-2 with goals from Kevin Arrieta (2) and Claudino. It will be the team's third consecutive World Cup final under coach Matías Lucuix. Argentina won the title in 2016 (their only championship) and fell short in the 2021 final.

Brazil, meanwhile, also won 3-2 against Ukraine, with two goals from Dyego and one own-goal from Rostyslav. The Canarinha, led by coach Marquinhos Xavier, returns to a World Cup final after 12 years. Brazil are the tournament's most successful team, with five titles.

These two teams already faced off in a 2024 final: the CONMEBOL Copa America Futsal, where Brazil won 2-0 thanks to goals from Pito and Rafael Dos Santos.