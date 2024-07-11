'An absolute disgrace': Neville slams referee's decision to award England a penalty

England's forward Harry Kane and Netherlands' defender Denzel Dumfries collide in the penalty area during the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal against the Netherlands at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on July 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

Former England defender and football pundit Gary Neville branded the referee's decision to award England a penalty in the first-half of their Euro 2024 semifinal against the Netherlands as an 'absolute disgrace' on Thursday.

The Dutch took the lead in just seven minutes with Savi Simons scoring a magnificent long-range goal after robbing the ball off England's Declan Rice. However, England responded quickly, with Harry Kane forcing a save from Bart Verbruggen and moments later sent a volley over the bar, and was caught by Denzel Dumfries on the follow-through.

It seemed totally innocuous but German referee Felix Zwayer was summoned to review the images and gave a penalty.

Kane, whose missed spot-kick against France cost England dear in the 2022 World Cup, made no mistake, slotting low into the corner as England drew level.

On ITV, former England defender Neville called the decision a "disgrace" while Roy Keane said Kane helped influence the VAR's decision by staying down in the box.

Neville clashed with fellow pundit Ian Wright, who was adamant it was a penalty. But Neville was incredulous as Wright called Dumfries challenge "reckless".

"Look, as a defender I think it's an absolute disgrace," former England right-back Neville exclaimed on ITV. "I think it's an absolutely disgraceful decision.

"It's natural to block the shot, it's not a penalty, nowhere near a penalty.

"We're all going mad, we don't know what a penalty is. We've conditioned ourselves in the game to think that's a penalty. Honestly, that is not a penalty. I think in the box, there's a bit of licence to go in and block the shot."

"When you look at the way penalties are given now, it was reckless," Wright said. "That's why it was given. Anywhere else on the pitch, that's a foul."

Neville countered: "That is not a penalty. I think in the box, there's a bit of licence to go in and block the shot."

England took the game home 2-1 as Ollie Watkins struck a stunning injury-time winner to set up a Euro 2024 final showdown with Spain in Berlin.