Joy, heartbreak splayed across newspapers after Euro 2024 final

Newspapers with frontage coverage of England's loss to Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 final are displayed for sale at a shop in Lewes, southern England, on July 15, 2024. Photo: AFP

Words of joy were splashed across the front of Spanish newspapers on Monday after their country's Euro 2024 triumph, while heartbreak was the word of the day in English ones after fans' dreams were dashed once again.

Mikel Oyarzabal's 86th-minute strike gave Spain a 2-1 win over England on Sunday in Berlin for their fourth European Championship while England suffered final defeat for the second successive tournament, and departed Germany knowing their 58 years without a trophy will go on.

Spanish newspaper El Pais proclaimed: "Spain reign in Europe," while Mundo Deportivo simply said: "Campeones" -- champions -- with Spain's victorious soccer team sharing the front page with Spanish Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz. Spanish newspaper Sport wrote "Super Campeones."

England's agonizing defeat was splayed across UK papers. Metro's front page wrote in big bold black letters: "The Lions Weep Tonight," over photos of several players with heads buried in hands in disbelief.

The Times went with the matter-of-fact: "England's hope ends in Euros heartbreak" over a picture of a grief-stricken Jude Bellingham, The Daily Mirror wrote: "SHATTERED" under a photo of captain Harry Kane consoling Bellingham, while Bellingham, head in hands, took up most of The Daily Telegraph's front page under simply the score of the game.

A couple of papers were more positive. The Daily Express headline read: "Dream is Over...But Three Lions You Did Us Proud," while the Daily Star similarly wrote "Lions Did Us Proud."

France's main sports newspaper L'Equipe celebrated the Spanish football and Wimbledon victories on Sunday with the headline "The new kings of Spain," while Germany tabloid Bild featured Donald Trump on the front page, with "Spain won the pot" in the corner.

A major theme of England fans on social media following the loss was around Gareth Southgate, with most saying they hope he has coached his last England game.

The manager, who was criticised by fans at numerous points of the tournament despite reaching a second successive final, said Sunday evening he is undecided on his future.

Some fans were more lighthearted. One vented on social media platform X: "Someone give that football a GPS. It's been coming home for 58 years but it keeps getting lost #itscominghome."