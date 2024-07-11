Ten-man Colombia edge Uruguay 1-0 to book final against Argentina

COPA AMERICA 2024
Colombia's Castano celebrates his team's victory in the 2024 Copa America tournament semi-final football match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Caroline on July 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 in their Copa America semi-final on Thursday despite being reduced to 10 men for 45 minutes to book a title decider against defending champions Argentina thanks to a first-half header from Jefferson Lerma.

Uruguay's Darwin Nunez missed several chances in the first half and Colombia made them pay when Lerma rose above the defence on a corner in the 39th minute and squeezed his header past goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

Colombia went down to 10 men just before halftime when Daniel Munoz lost his cool and got himself sent off, with the right back receiving a second yellow card for elbowing Manuel Ugarte in the chest when play was stopped.

Uruguay dominated possession in the second half and veteran striker Luis Suarez nearly equalised when he hit the post but Colombia bravely held on for a famous win and will play Argentina in Sunday's (Monday 6am, Bangladesh time) final.

Uruguay will play Canada a day earlier in the third-place playoff.

copa america 2024Colombia football
