COPA AMERICA 2024
AFP, Miami
Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:05 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:12 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria said Sunday's Copa America triumph over Colombia was the perfect dream ending to his career with the national team.

A 1-0 win after extra-time secured a third straight major title for the Albiceleste following their 2021 Copa win and their World Cup triumph the following year.

"The truth is, this was written, it was this way," Di Maria said.

The 36-year-old winger had announced in November that he would retire from international duty after the tournament.

"I dreamt it, that's why I said it was the last Copa America and it ended here. I dreamt that I would reach the final, I dreamt that I would win it, that I would retire like this," he said.

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni took Di Maria off in the final minutes of extra-time, ensuring he received a huge farewell from the team's fans which his eyes showed he was moved by.

"I have so many beautiful feelings..I am eternally grateful to this generation, they gave me everything, they made me achieve what I wanted so much, and today I am leaving in this way, how better than this?" he said.

Di Maria, had been part of a generation with Lionel Messi who won the Olympics in 2008 but then struggled for silverware, missing out in the final stages of tournaments to the frustration of the nation.

But the 'Triple Crown', which also hands Argentine a record 16th Copa, confirms Lionel Scaloni's team's place among the greats of South American football.

"It seems easy but it is very difficult. I know because I lived on the other side too for ten, 11 years, fighting for it," said the Benfica winger.

"It's not easy to reach finals and win them. And now it's happening, it's like that, at some point it had to happen and I would have liked to have been able to win one too with the previous bunch of lads, we deserved it too but we kept insisting, kept fighting and these guys gave me everything" he said.

Di Maria scored the goal which won the gold medal in Beijing and also grabbed the goal in the 1-0 win over Brazil in the 2021 Copa final.

 

 

Related topic:
Angel Di Mariacopa america 2024Argentina
