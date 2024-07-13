Big-match star Di Maria poised to deliver in last dance

Angel Di Maria's illustrious journey with Argentina will draw one step closer to its end as the Albiceleste forward plans to retire from the national team after the Copa America final against Colombia on Monday morning (6 am, Bangladesh Time).

Despite requests from teammates, the coach, and fans, Di María, one of the most brilliant players and prolific scorers the Albiceleste has ever seen, has decided to leave the national team after the final.

A starter in the semifinal clash against Canada and the author of 30 goals and 29 assists over nearly 16 years, he is now preparing for the last match of his national team career in Miami.

Di Maria debuted with the senior national team on September 6, 2008, against Paraguay in a World Cup 2010 qualifier and played 144 matches over these 16 years. He will finish third on the historical appearances list for La Albiceleste, behind only Lionel Messi (185) and Javier Mascherano (147).

Affectionately known as El Fideo, Di María is a hero, part of a successful Argentine generation that has been prominent over the last decade: from the 2014 World Cup to the 2024 Copa America, Argentina reached the final in 6 of the 8 major tournaments played (with the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Copa America being exceptions). They won the continental tournament in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022. Additionally, they won the 2022 Finalissima.

"Fideo" not only played but was crucial in winning all the titles under Lionel Scaloni's management: he scored the only goal to defeat Brazil in the final of the 2021 Copa America, scored in the 3-0 win over Italy in the final, and also against France in the 3-3 match that ended with an Argentine victory on penalties.

Born in Rosario on February 14, 1988, Di Maria also holds an important place in the history of the Copa America in terms of appearances: he is the second Argentine with the most matches (27), surpassed only by his friend Messi (38).

Before joining the senior national team, Di Maria was a U-20 World Cup champion (2007) and an Olympic champion in 2008, scoring the goal against Nigeria that secured the gold for Argentina.

Di Maria's scoring prowess, however, has been evident since he was a kid. According to his first coach, Rubén Tome, there was a point when they even had to ask him to stop scoring.

"Youth matches at the Rosario Football Association were played in two 15-minute halves, but if you scored too many early on, they'd stop the match," Tomé told the Herald.

"So, we had to ask him to take it easy: 'Angel, we practiced all week; let's not have the game end after 15 minutes, please.' His teammates and he were that good."

Come Monday, millions of Argentina fans will cherish seeing Di Maria bid farewell with a title, capping of a successful national career.