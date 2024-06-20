Spotlight on Messi, Endrick in 48th Copa America

World champions Argentina get an expanded Copa America under way on Friday morning with Lionel Messi looking to add a second continental title in what is almost certainly his final appearance in the tournament.

The 108-year-old competition is being held in the United States with the host nation among six teams from the CONCACAF region joining the 10 South American nations looking for a place in the July 14 final in Miami.

Whether this is Messi's goodbye to elite international football remains to be seen, but what is certain is that the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner would relish the chance to win a third straight major tournament with his country, having won the last Copa America in 2021 which featured 10 teams and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"It's great to have records and continue to achieve things but I won't take part in a World Cup just to say I've done six," Messi told ESPN last week.

After facing Canada, Argentina have Chile and Peru to deal with, but they know that tough opposition awaits in the knock-out stage with rivals Brazil and Uruguay the two expected challengers for the title.

Brazil have struggled in CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup having won just two of their opening six games and they currently sit in sixth place in the standings having lost to Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina.

There are several familiar names missing from Dorival Junior's Brazil squad with Casemiro, Gabriel Jesus and Thiago Silva left out while Richarlison and Neymar are both missing due to injury.

The pressure will be on the Real Madrid attacking pair of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo to translate their club form into success for the Selecao while there is much excitement around the senior tournament debut of 17-year-old talent Endrick, who is set to join Real next month from Palmeiras.

Meanwhile, Uruguay, also 15-times winners, have impressed under their 68-year-old Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa, who has brought his trademark high-energy style to the team and raised expectations with recent wins over Argentina and Brazil.

Colombia head into the tournament without a loss in over two years and with Liverpool's livewire winger Luis Diaz a constant threat and James Rodriguez enjoying a late career revival, Nestor Lorenzo's team can't be discounted.

The USA will hope that they can generate some sorely needed excitement after losing their way since a creditable run to the last-16 at the World Cup.

Mexico have guested frequently in the Copa in the past and reached the final in 1993 and 2001, but they look well below their usual level although they can, as always, count on huge support in the USA.

While FIFA will be looking closely at the organization of the event, two years out from the World Cup which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, the tournament's rich history and prestige means it is much, much more than a 'trial event'.

HIGHLIGHTS

Copa is the oldest active international football tournament, having started in 1916, with Uruguay winning the first edition of the tournament.

Argentina and Uruguay are the most successful teams in the Copa America, with 15 titles each while Brazil, another South American giant and the most successful team in the FIFA World Cup (with five titles) is second with nine titles.

The Copa América which was held in the United States in 2016 to celebrate 100 years of the tournament, was the first edition of the competition that took place outside the South American territory and had featured 16 teams.

The 48th edition of the tournament will be held in 14 cities across the United States, with each location hosting 2 or 3 games.

