Messi back in training ahead of Argentina's Copa quarterfinal

PHOTO: REUTERS

Argentina's Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday as they prepare to face Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals in Houston this week.

Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side's 1-0 win against Chile on June 25. He sat out Argentina's 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.

The Argentine football federation said the 37-year-old did some kinesiology work before training and was with the rest of the group afterwards.

Argentina face Ecuador on Friday at 7am, Bangladesh Time.

Related topic:
Lionel Messicopa america 2024Argentina v Ecuador
