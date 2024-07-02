Messi back in training ahead of Argentina's Copa quarterfinal

Argentina's Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday as they prepare to face Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals in Houston this week.

Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side's 1-0 win against Chile on June 25. He sat out Argentina's 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.

Leo during today's training session pic.twitter.com/llXHbOoTrK — Leo Messi Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) July 2, 2024

The Argentine football federation said the 37-year-old did some kinesiology work before training and was with the rest of the group afterwards.

Argentina face Ecuador on Friday at 7am, Bangladesh Time.