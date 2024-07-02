Ecuador braced for 'another final' against Argentina

Ecuador are preparing for "another final" at the Copa America after advancing to a quarterfinal match-up against defending champions Argentina, head coach Felix Sanchez said on Sunday.

Ecuador finished level with Mexico on four points after the teams drew 0-0 in Group B but Sanchez's side secured a place in the knockout stages thanks to their superior goal difference.

Venezuela advanced as group winners while Mexico and Jamaica were eliminated.

Argentina had a solid start to their title defence, with their forwards Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez scoring all five of their goals in the group stage. With skipper Lionel Messi out injured in their final group game against Peru, Argentina faced no problem as Martinez's brace paved way for smooth sailing and showed the reigning world champions are productive even without their magician Messi.

"We know it is an unmatched opponent, and we know how tough it's going to be," Ecuador coach Sanchez was under illusions about the scale of the take they face in the last eight against Group A winners Argentina at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Friday.

"It is yet another final for us, and we will try to compete against the world's champion and the world's best team ... I believe that our team is going to be extremely motivated with a very high morale and trying to play a good match.

"I have full confidence in our players. I know that they are going to give their best as they've done in the three matches. We know how tough it is, but it is 11 against 11, and we're going to do whatever we can to win it," Sanchez added.