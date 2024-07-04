Argentina hope for Messi boost

Defending champions Argentina will hope for their star man and skipper Lionel Messi to be back for their crucial Copa America 2024 quarterfinal tie against Ecuador at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Friday morning.

Messi returned to training on Monday as they prepare to face Ecuador in a rematch from the 2021 Copa America quarterfinals, in which they breezed past Ecuador 3-0 and eventually lifted the trophy.

Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side's 1-0 win against Chile on June 25. He sat out Argentina's 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.

The Argentine football federation said the 37-year-old did some kinesiology work before training and was with the rest of the group afterwards.

The Albiceleste topped Group A with a 100 percent record while Ecuador held Mexico to a 0-0 draw, finishing second in Group B.

Statistically speaking, the opening phase of this tournament was nearly flawless for Lionel Scaloni's men, who won their three encounters and did not concede.

All five of their goals scored in the opening phase came in the second half, and they have not fallen behind in a Copa America match since the 2019 semifinals (2-0 loss versus Brazil).

What augurs well for Argentina is the potential return of Messi in this game, even though coach Scaloni will be cautious about not overusing the little magician. But even without Messi, Argentina should have very little problem against Ecuador, a team against which the Albiceleste have dominated over the years.

Argentina have never lost to Ecuador at the Copa America while the World Cup holders have advanced beyond this stage on four successive occasions.

Argentina's pedigree in the competition will also make them hopeful of cruising to last four.

The Argentines have won eight consecutive matches across all competitions and have only conceded two goals over that stretch.

Their last three appearances in the quarterfinals of this tournament have been a breeze, with Argentina winning those encounters by a combined margin of 9-1.

Only once in this century have we seen them lose a quarterfinal fixture at this tournament, when they hosted this event in 2011 and were beaten on penalties by Uruguay (5-4).

Meanwhile, Ecuador are capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will have to outdo themselves to stand any chance against Scaloni's troops.

Despite being on the back foot for a good portion of their previous encounter, Ecuador did enough to hold off the Mexicans and claim a spot in the knockout phase on goal difference.

It is the second successive time that La Tri have qualified for the last eight of this tournament, while they have now made the quarterfinals in three of the previous four Copa Americas.