Thu Jul 4, 2024 03:57 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 04:29 PM

Brazil or Argentina, who has an easier path to the final?

Thu Jul 4, 2024 03:57 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 04:29 PM

Brazil and Argentina have expectedly reached the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2024. The Selecao have a relatively more difficult road to the finale as they will face Uruguay in the last eight, whereas the Albiceleste will square off against Ecuador. 

In the latest episode of The Daily Star's podcast Pitch Perfect, we bring you a discussion about the two South American giants and their chances of going all the way.

The timings are given as per Bangladesh time:

Quarterfinals                          
July 5              Argentina v Ecuador      7:00 am           Houston
July 6              Venezuela v Canada      7:00 am           Arlington
July 7              Colombia v Panama      4:00 am           Glendale
July 7              Uruguay v Brazil            7:00 am           Las Vegas

Brazil vs Argentina, brazil football team, Argentina football team, Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr, copa america 2024, brazil vs uruguay, Argentina vs Ecuador
