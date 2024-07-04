Brazil or Argentina, who has an easier path to the final?

Brazil and Argentina have expectedly reached the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2024. The Selecao have a relatively more difficult road to the finale as they will face Uruguay in the last eight, whereas the Albiceleste will square off against Ecuador.

In the latest episode of The Daily Star's podcast Pitch Perfect, we bring you a discussion about the two South American giants and their chances of going all the way.

The timings are given as per Bangladesh time:

Quarterfinals

July 5 Argentina v Ecuador 7:00 am Houston

July 6 Venezuela v Canada 7:00 am Arlington

July 7 Colombia v Panama 4:00 am Glendale

July 7 Uruguay v Brazil 7:00 am Las Vegas