Euro 2024: Quarterfinal fixtures

Turkey beat Austria 2-1 to cap off the Round of 16 of the ongoing European Championships on Tuesday to cement a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament. They will take on the Netherlands who thrashed Romania 3-0. The last eight stage kicks off with a blockbuster clash between hosts Germany and the edition's most impressive side so far, Spain. 2016-winners Portugal will face an uphill task when they face France on Saturday. Meanwhile England face Switzerland on the same day after having scraped past Slovakia  

Quarterfinals 

July 5, Friday Germany vs Spain 10:00 pm

July 6, Saturday Portugal vs France 1:00 am

July 6, Saturday England vs Switzerland 10:00 pm

July 7, Sunday Turkey vs Netherlands 1:00 am

Semifinals

July 10, Wednesday 

July 11, Thursday 1:00 am 

Final

July 15, Monday 1:00 am 

*All timings are as per Bangladesh time. 

