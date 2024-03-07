Usha exact revenge on ‘complacent’ Mariners

Usha Krira Chakra head coach Ashiquzzaman's prediction about foreign players' impact came true as his charges rallied from behind to thump Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club 5-1 in the Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League opener at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium today.

On the eve of the match, Ashiquzzaman opined that each club's foreign players would play critical roles in making the difference in the league match, and Usha, having been promoted to the top-flight league after missing two seasons, saw four of their Indian recruits play critical roles in their victory over the defending champions, who could field only two Indian players, both of whom were off-colour throughout the match.

Mariners, who had thrashed Usha 8-0 in the Club Cup semifinals, seized the lead in the opening minute, courtesy of a penalty conversion by Shohanur Rahman Sabuj. However, they ended up chasing shadows for the rest of the game as former champions' Indian players Mohammad Shariq and Ishrat Iktidar scored one goal apiece. Tayab Ali and Mahabub Hossain scored the remaining three goals, with assistance from Indian players Shariq, Iktidar, and Aniket B. Gurav.

"The local players supported the foreign players, who performed well. It was a victory of the combination of the local and foreign players," Usha coach Ashiquzzaman told reporters, adding that they had toiled hard to make up for their shortcomings which were exposed during the Club Cup tournament.

Mariners coach Mamunur Rashid said, "We had problems with foreign players with one of the two landing just one hour before the match, so it was very difficult to perform for him while Pardip Mor also could not shine. The players were complacent and over-confident after defeating Usha in the Club Cup. This was a wake-up call for us."

The day's other game saw title contenders Abahani hand Dilkusha an emphatic 10-1 defeat.